United Airlines flight from SFO diverted due to engine issue

A United Airlines flight was diverted after taking off from SFO for Paris on Thursday night.

The flight was diverted to Denver after the crew reported an issue with one of the plane's engines.

The airline said the plane was a Boeing 777, which landed safely in Denver.

This comes after Boeing CEO David Calhoun announced this week that he would step down at the end of the year.

He said this is part of a broader management shake-up following a series of mishaps -- not due to the recent series of United maintenance issues.

There have been several issues for Bay Area United flights recently, including the one that lost a wheel after taking off from SFO earlier this month.

That plane was also a Boeing 777.