People across the Bay Area celebrate Mother's Day with brunch, flowers and family

Sunday was Mother’s Day and people around the Bay Area found ways to celebrate their moms, showing love and affection.

San Francisco’s iconic cable cars were a fitting backdrop for those who came to the city to enjoy the holiday. For some, that included being treated to a special brunch.

“It was wonderful, yeah,” said Atherton resident Jeanne Wu. “It was a great gift, wonderful day. And now we’re going to the theater.”

Marisa Rodriguez is the CEO of the Union Square Alliance and said a number of businesses hosted Mother’s Day events.

“There are a number of things happening in the square like a concert in the park,” Rodriguez said. “We’re going to have a salsa dancing concert … as well as a fashion show.”

“ I would definitely say the peonies and the lilac have been our most popular this year,” said Susie Costello with Blooming Vase Floral.

Florists like Costello were busy, with people wanting beautiful flowers to show appreciation for the mothers in their lives.

“Mother’s Day is a super busy holiday for us,” Costello said. “We have been in full action since probably Tuesday sending deliveries out throughout the Bay Area.”

Around the bay, people celebrated in a way that was important and meaningful to them.