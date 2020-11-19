San Francisco

‘We Will Recover': San Francisco City Leaders Start COVID Recovery Campaign

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

In San Francisco, city leaders are launching a new campaign called "We Will Recover," urging people to have safe holidays, shop local and help neighbors.

At Just For Fun in Noe Valley, business is slow. Shops are looking festive next to empty and closing storefronts as the holiday events that draw crowds to neighborhood shopping corridors are canceled.

“The carolers have been canceled, not doing any of that,” said David Eiland of Just For Fun. “They told us not to do anything that would gather people in one place. That was all huge for us.”

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Family Says Child With Autism Was Removed From Flight for Not Wearing Mask

CalFire 3 hours ago

Cal Fire Gets New Helicopter for Water Rescues as Rainy Season Begins

People in the area say they do plan to shop local and have small Thanksgiving gatherings.

Retailers are hoping COVID-19 won't continue to spike in December, and people will still be allowed to shop inside.

As for helping neighbors, the city is suggesting volunteering for or donating to charities focused on food insecurity and isolation during the pandemic.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoChristmasHolidaysNoe ValleyChristmas Shopping
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us