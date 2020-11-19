‘We Will Recover': San Francisco City Leaders Start COVID Recovery Campaign

In San Francisco, city leaders are launching a new campaign called "We Will Recover," urging people to have safe holidays, shop local and help neighbors.

At Just For Fun in Noe Valley, business is slow. Shops are looking festive next to empty and closing storefronts as the holiday events that draw crowds to neighborhood shopping corridors are canceled.

“The carolers have been canceled, not doing any of that,” said David Eiland of Just For Fun. “They told us not to do anything that would gather people in one place. That was all huge for us.”

People in the area say they do plan to shop local and have small Thanksgiving gatherings.

Retailers are hoping COVID-19 won't continue to spike in December, and people will still be allowed to shop inside.

As for helping neighbors, the city is suggesting volunteering for or donating to charities focused on food insecurity and isolation during the pandemic.