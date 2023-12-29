San Francisco

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco attack

By NBC Bay Area staff

A group of people attacked a woman with a broom in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assault happened just before 3 p.m. at a commercial garage on the 800 block of Mission Street, according to police.

Police determined that four people attacked the woman before taking off on foot.

Responding officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, police said.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

