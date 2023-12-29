Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in San Francisco attack

A group of people attacked a woman with a broom in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon, leaving her with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The assault happened just before 3 p.m. at a commercial garage on the 800 block of Mission Street, according to police.

Police determined that four people attacked the woman before taking off on foot.

Responding officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.