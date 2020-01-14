electric scooters

Woman on Electric Scooter Seriously Injured in Collision With Cement Mixer

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By Bay City News

scooter generic thumb

A 69-year-old woman riding an electric scooter suffered life-threatening injuries when she struck a cement mixer along San Francisco's waterfront on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The collision was reported at about 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of The Embarcadero and Bay Street.

The woman was taken to a hospital and an update on her condition was not immediately available Tuesday afternoon.

Local

South Bay 52 mins ago

Hired Driver Arrested in Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Girl

PENINSULA 4 hours ago

Palo Alto Approves Safe Parking Program to Help Homelessness

No other details about the collision were immediately available from police.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

electric scootersSan Francisco
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us