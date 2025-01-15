San Jose closer to open new safe parking site

A new safe parking site in the city of San Jose could open soon. Homeless advocates say it’s desperately needed but only one small part of the solution.

San Jose is inching closer to opening its second safe parking site in the city, this one on Berryessa Road.

“Today was the agreement for a site operator, we hired an organization called “WeHope” to provide the staffing and services onsite,” said San Jose City Councilmember David Cohen.

Cohen said that 85 RVs will be able to move in. There will also be bathroom facilities, counseling services, community gardens and security.

“I just went by there this afternoon and the site is almost ready to move in. So, I’m hopeful by the end of the month, we will start having our first residents occupy the site,” he said.

This comes just days after the city began putting notices on RVs parked on certain streets, informing owners they have two weeks to move or be towed. The city is cracking down on 30 sites near schools, parks and neighborhoods.

“Their number one question, where am I going? I don’t know, there’s no place for them to go,” said homeless advocate Gail Osmer.

Homeless advocates said that while they are happy the new safe parking site is opening up but they added it’s not nearly enough. San Jose estimates there are nearly 2,000 oversized vehicles on the streets.

“We need safe RV parking tomorrow,” Osmer said.

NBC Bay Area talked with Teresa on the phone. She lives in an RV and is hoping she can move into the site.

“I’m very much looking forward to it because the streets are not safe anymore, its terrible out here, it’s very scary," she said.

Cohen said the new space also addresses concerns from neighbors who don’t want RVs near places like parks.

“But there are going to be still a number of RVs out on the streets because we don’t have space for everybody and we’re going to have to continue to identify additional sites,” he said.