Community Hosts Buyout Event to Support 2 San Jose Food Vendors Who Were Attacked

By NBC Bay Area staff

Businesses, food vendors, musicians and influencers came together Sunday to throw a “vendor buyout” event in San Jose.

The public was invited for the food, the music and to show support for two food vendors attacked in separate incidents earlier this month.

Saul Reconco was beaten by a customer after he refused to give him a free hot dog outside the SAP center.

Two days later, police said Carlos Sanchez was assaulted by the owner of Intex Auto Parts on Old Bayshore Highway.

Organizers want the two men to take time to recover.

The buyout was held at the same spot where Sanchez was attacked.

The suspect is facing several charges. While police are still looking for the suspect in the first attack.

