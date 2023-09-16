Hispanic Heritage Month

San Jose festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The free event celebrated the many vibrant and diverse cultures across Central and South America, as well as marking Mexican Independence Day

San Jose continued its celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a downtown festival Saturday. 

The free event, called “Cultura in the Park: FESTIVAL DE RAICES,” ran through the afternoon at Plaza de Cesar Chavez. The theme of the event: raíces, which translates to roots in English. 

The festival celebrated the vibrant and diverse cultures across Central and South America, showcasing that with art, music, dance and delicious food. 

“It’s so important to come out to these events,” said Flor Martinez Zaragoza, the founder of Celebration Nation. “It’s important to highlight the community, because sometimes they’re overlooked, and celebrate them on days like this. And every day, honestly.”

The day also marks Mexican Independence Day, another big part of the festivities.

