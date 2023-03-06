San Jose Concludes Probe Into Video of Bikini-Clad Woman Leaving Fire Truck and Entering Strip Club

San Jose will take action after video surfaced five months ago showing a bikini-clad woman walking out of a fire truck and into a strip club.

The city is not saying what that action is, but provided the following statement on Monday after NBC Bay Area reached out for an update on the probe.

"The investigation has been concluded. We are in the process of taking appropriate action based on what was discovered during the course of the investigation and will provide more information as it is appropriate to do so."

In October, former Mayor Sam Liccardo said that if any firefighter acted inappropriately, then "heads must roll."

NBC Bay Area reached out to new Mayor Matt Mahan for comment, who provided the following statement:

"Like all of our residents, I was shocked when I saw the video, and have to believe the investigation will show conduct well below the high standard the women and men of San Jose Fire hold themselves to everyday. I have the utmost confidence Fire Chief Sapien will conduct a thorough review of what happened and take appropriate action once that work is done."

According to dispatch records obtained by NBC Bay Area in November, there was never a call for service at the Pink Poodle strip club the night of the incident. But at 9:06 p.m., GPS data shows Engine-4 stopped in front of the business.

The engine then appears to circle the block before returning four minutes later at 9:10 p.m. At 9:14 p.m., the GPS pings two miles away showing Engine 4 stopped in front of AJ's Bikini Bar. GPS data shows the engine was there for about four minutes.

San Jose said it will release what it can in a final report in the coming days.

NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit takes a deeper dive into the video showing a San Jose fire truck outside a strip club. Michael Bott reports.