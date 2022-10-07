San Jose

San Jose Fire Department Launches Investigation Into ‘Concerning Video'

By NBC Bay Area staff

02-19-2014-sjfd-fire-truck
NBC Bay Area

The San Jose Fire Department has launched an investigation into what it calls a "concerning video" that was posted on social media.

"The Department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," San Jose Fire Department Chief Robert Sapien Jr. said in a statement Friday. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."

If the internal investigation finds that any fire department members engaged in inappropriate behavior, "appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter," the department stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

homelessness 20 hours ago

This Bay Area City Saw The Biggest Spike in Homelessness During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Data Shows

San Jose Oct 5

Lyft Driver Says She Was Attacked by Passenger in San Jose

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Fire Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us