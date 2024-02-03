San Jose declares local emergency, orders unhoused community to evacuate due to storm

San Jose officials issued a proclamation of local emergency Saturday night as up to two inches of rain were forecast for the city in the next 24 hours.

Unhoused people living along the Guadalupe River will be ordered to evacuate, the city said in a report on preparations for the arrival of a so-called atmospheric river.

Other unhoused people may receive a free ride to a shelter at Roosevelt Community Center, 901 E. Santa Clara St. An additional shelter is being prepared at Camden Community Center.

Rainfall in the Santa Cruz Mountains will feed into the Guadalupe River, which runs through downtown San Jose, according to the report.

Besides their impact on the homeless, rising river levels could spread to the streets, potentially affecting parked vehicles, the report said. The city advised moving vehicles to higher ground if parked in a potential flood area.

The storm is also expected to bring strong winds, which can blow down trees and power poles, the city said.

"The public is advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel," the report said.