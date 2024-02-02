Bay Area weather: Heavy rain, strong winds to return this weekend

Heavy rain and strong winds are back in the Bay Area forecast this weekend.

Here's what you need to know about the latest storm system.

What to expect

Another storm system packing heavy rain and gusty winds is slated to batter the Bay Area beginning late Saturday night and continuing into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

"An eastern Pacific low pressure system will draw deep subtropical moisture from Hawaii while also drawing in colder air from the northwest, the mixture producing a rapidly strengthening low pressure system upon arrival over our coastal waters late Saturday night & Sunday," the weather service wrote in a post on X.

Forecasted rainfall totals

Here's a look at how much rain could fall between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, according to the weather service.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 2-3 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Concord: 1.5-2 inches

San Francisco: 2-3 inches

Livermore: 1.5-2 inches

San Jose: 2-3 inches

Santa Cruz: 3-4 inches

Hollister: 2-3 inches

Monterey: 2-3 inches

Big Sur: 4-6 inches

Flood watch

A flood watch has been issued for the Bay Area and Central Coast between 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday.

People may encounter flooding along creeks, streams and rivers as well as on some roadways.

Hazardous winds

Strong winds are expected in the Bay Area and Central Coast.

A wind advisory has been issued for the North Bay and the lower elevations of the rest of the Bay Area. Strong southerly winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

A high wind warning has been issued for the East Bay hills, South Bay hills, Santa Cruz Mountains and the Central Coast region. Strong southerly winds with gusts peaking at about 60 mph or higher are possible.

Both the wind advisory and high wind warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Potential storm impacts

The weather service said the public should be prepared for the following storm-related issues:

Rising creeks, rivers and streams

Flooding along creeks, streams, and rivers and in urban areas

Ponding on roadways and in low-lying areas

Shallow landslides

Downed branches and trees

Power outages

Tracking the rain

Use our interactive radar below to track the storm.

