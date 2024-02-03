Multiple California agencies speak on preparations for incoming storms

With an atmospheric river moving into California late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, the California Office of Emergency Management said it has been working to prepare the state for weather impacts.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said it had personnel embedded in countries throughout the state to coordinate response to the storms. It added that it had also “prepositioned fire and rescue personnel and equipment in more than a dozen counties.”

It also warned California residents to avoid poorly sourced information or rumors, advising people to stick to official state or local government sources as well as local news and reputable meteorologists.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

See more about the Cal OES plans above, given during a Saturday briefing.

You can also use our interactive radar below to track the storm.