weather

Multiple California agencies speak on preparations for incoming storms

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

With an atmospheric river moving into California late Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, the California Office of Emergency Management said it has been working to prepare the state for weather impacts. 

In a statement released Friday, the agency said it had personnel embedded in countries throughout the state to coordinate response to the storms. It added that it had also “prepositioned fire and rescue personnel and equipment in more than a dozen counties.”

bay area weather Feb 2

Bay Area weather: Heavy rain, strong winds to return this weekend

bay area weather 22 hours ago

Use interactive radar to track the Bay Area storm

It also warned California residents to avoid poorly sourced information or rumors, advising people to stick to official state or local government sources as well as local news and reputable meteorologists.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

See more about the Cal OES plans above, given during a Saturday briefing.

You can also use our interactive radar below to track the storm.

This article tagged under:

weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us