Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Crime Spree in the South Bay

Three people are dead following a violent carjacking crime spree Thursday afternoon that began in San Jose and ended in Milpitas, where a suspect was eventually arrested.

Two of the homicides took place in San Jose, with the third homicide in Milpitas. There are also three victims in local hospitals, with two of them in critical condition and suffering from life-threatening injuries as of late Thursday night.

The suspect is an adult male, but no further information about him was released by San Jose police during an evening press conference outside San Jose police headquarters.

San Jose police give an update after a suspect was arrested. They believe the suspect was involved in a deadly crime spree in the South Bay Thursday.

The final part of the crime spree culminated In Milpitas late Thursday afternoon, where the suspect was located and arrested by Milpitas police after hiding in a residential neighborhood near a shopping center in the 400 block of Jacklin Road.

That is where officers responded to a 911 call of a stabbing in the parking lot there.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. They were on scene slightly more than one minute later, where they located the stabbing victim and rendered first aid. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to their injuries.

Milpitas officers canvassed the area, eventually locating the suspect, He was arrested without incident.

Milpitas police learned that San Jose police was actively investigating two stabbing homicides there. San Jose and Milpitas police investigators believe the crimes committed in both cities may be related to the same suspect.

In San Jose, the first stabbing incident occurred during a carjacking at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way at approximately 3:11 p.m. The suspect then drove to a shopping center in the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue, where he attempted to carjack another vehicle, stabbing another victim.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect struck a pedestrian in the shopping center parking lot. That victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two San Jose stabbing victims were transported to local hospitals, where they are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, as of 10:30 p.m.

The suspect and the carjacked vehicle were later spotted in the area of Santa Clara and 16th streets. Police said it appears the suspect intentionally rammed two pedestrians there, causing them life-threatening injuries. Both pedestrians succumbed to their injuries.

San Jose police do not have a motive at this time.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan released a statement on Twitter Thursday night:

"I am sickened by the senseless violence that took place in our city tonight. There are no words that can convey how sorry I am to the victims’ loved ones whose lives have been forever altered. San Jose mourns with you."

"Thank you to the brave officers of San Jose Police Department and Milpitas Police Department who acted with urgency to prevent further catastrophe. Over the coming days, law enforcement will follow every lead to understand how this happened. I have been informed there is no ongoing threat at this time and further details will be shared by our department in the days ahead."

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Police detectives from both cities are currently piecing together the sequence of events.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400 or by calling the department's anonymous tip line at (408) 586-2500.

