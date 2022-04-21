San Jose Police Identify Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left 2 Women Dead

San Jose police have asked for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left two women dead earlier this month.
Jose Carrillo-Huizar was identified Thursday as a suspect in the hit-and-run that occurred on April 7 in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.
There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53, were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit, according to police.
Police previously released surveillance photos of a red pickup truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.
Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue when they hit the women as they were crossing Ocala in a southbound direction.
The driver was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway, according to police.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 408-277-4654. People can remain anonymous.