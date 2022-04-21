San Jose

San Jose Police Identify Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left 2 Women Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

Jose Carrillo-Huizar
San Jose Police Department

San Jose police have asked for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left two women dead earlier this month.

Jose Carrillo-Huizar was identified Thursday as a suspect in the hit-and-run that occurred on April 7 in the area of Ocala Avenue and Oakton Court.

There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Narinder Kaur, 75, and Kuljit Kaur, 53, were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit, according to police.

Police previously released surveillance photos of a red pickup truck believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

San Jose Apr 12

Women Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose Identified

San Jose Apr 8

San Jose Police Release Photos of Truck Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run Collision

Police said the driver was traveling westbound on Ocala Avenue when they hit the women as they were crossing Ocala in a southbound direction.

The driver was last seen traveling northbound on Capitol Expressway, according to police.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call 408-277-4654. People can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose Police DepartmentHit-and-Run
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us