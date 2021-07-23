San Jose Police Searching for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian

A woman was hit and killed in San Jose early Friday morning, and the driver fled the scene, according to the police department.

At about 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Tully Road and Kenoga Drive, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 800 block of Tully Road was closed in both directions during the investigation, and police advised drivers to use alternate routes.

No further details were immediately available.