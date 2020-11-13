San Jose Police Seek Suspects in Beating of FoodMaxx Clerk

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in finding the people believed to be connected to a Halloween night attack that left a grocery store clerk with life-threatening injuries.

Jaime Plancarte, 37, was attacked around 9:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Parkmoor Avenue FoodMaxx while he was retrieving carts, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains as of Friday.

No suspects have been taken into custody, but the police department on Friday released surveillance footage showing people they believe to be connected to the case.

San Jose Police Department

The person who is believed to have attacked Plancarte was described as a possible man in his 20s, roughly 6 feet tall with a medium build and shoulder-length hair, police said. He was wearing a black short sleeve T-shirt with a design on the front, baggy red shorts, dark shoes, and a hat or a beanie.

The man was with three females, according to police. They were all tied to a silver four-door sedan that was parked in front of the store. The car has a sunroof, tinted rear windows and a noticeable dent on the driver's side between the gas tank and rear bumper.

The driver was described as a woman wearing a yellow face mask, black T-shirt with a design on the back, blue jeans and dark shoes, according to police.

The passenger in the front seat was described as a female in her late teens with a checkered shirt, tan shorts and ponytail, police said. She changed clothes while at the car and was later seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and possibly blue checkered pants.

San Jose Police Department

The third female was described as an adult with a blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, light-colored sandals and dark socks, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Brackett at 4009@sanjoseca.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 408-947-7867 or submit a tip here.