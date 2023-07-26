San Jose residents call for better living conditions at city-owned motel

Several residents have moved off the streets and into a city-owned motel in San Jose and now, they say they are living in deplorable conditions.

Several Residents who live in the former SureStay Motel on first Street in San Jose told NBC Bay Area they have complained about mold and roaches for months and no one‘s ever done anything about it. On Wednesday, they filed a formal complaint with city code enforcement.

Laura LaForm said it’s enough to make your skin crawl. She said that everywhere she turns in her apartment she finds roaches. She said they also invade her dogs water bowl. She added that even though she keeps her place clean the problem persists.

“I woke up in the middle of the night and there were three roaches in my bed. They were in my sheets and I freaked out,” LaForm said.

The city purchased the former SureStay property during the pandemic to provide housing for the homeless.

On Wednesday, several residents protested at San Jose City Hall not just about the roaches, but about the mold problem in their apartments.

“Black mold for sure. And the cockroaches are evil. They jump up and run,” said Steve Foley with San Jose.

The residents say since nobody with the city of San Jose has stepped in to help seven of them filed formal complaints with city code enforcement.

The city’s housing department said it already met this month with residents about their concerns and plans to meet with them again in August to follow up.

But homeless advocates told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that the city is moving too slowly.

“So these people need to have the property put in better condition. So these people can actually live longer and not shorter by living at this property,” Shaunn Cartwright with Unhoused Response Group.