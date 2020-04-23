coronavirus

San Jose State Plans For Mostly Online Classes in Fall

By NBC Bay Area staff

With fall registration just around the corner, Bay Area colleges and universities are making plans for operating their campuses amid the coronavirus crisis.

San Jose State University leaders this week sent out messages to faculty, staff and students saying the online-only option is the most likely scenario for the start of the fall semester.

"It is probably a bit over-used to call it the “new normal,” but I am not sure higher education, in the near or long-term future, will look the way it did a year ago," SJSU Provost Vincent J. Del Casino Jr. said in a letter Wednesday. "The best option, for now, based on what we know is to plan that the majority of our courses -- particularly lecture courses -- will be fully online."

That approach could change, Del Casino added, based on guidance from public health officials, but the university needs a plan -- and a course schedule -- in place now.

Several college campuses were forced to convert to distance learning this spring as the coronavirus spread and shelter-at-home restrictions were issued.

Other colleges and universities in the area have yet to announce their plans for the fall semester.

Classes at San Jose State are scheduled to start Aug. 17.

