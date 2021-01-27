reopening the bay area

San Jose's Casino M8trix Set to Reopen Outdoor Gaming Tent

By Stephen Ellison

Bloomberg via Getty Images

A South Bay casino is wasting little time ramping up its outdoor operations after the state lifted the stay-at-home order earlier this week.

Casino M8trix in San Jose is welcoming back customers to its massive outdoor tent starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the casino.

The casino's 12,000-square-foot outdoor gaming tent has been expanded and redesigned, offering 40 gaming tables with maximum social distancing, the casino said. The tent also includes dozens of radiant heaters and curtains to help protect customers and staff from the elements.

Some of the changes Casino M8trix has focused on for its reopening is screening, cleaning, protecting and physical distancing, with the health and safety of guests and employees in mind, the casino said.

The casino, at 1887 Matrix Blvd., just off Highway 101, said its outdoor operations will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Find more details on the Casino M8trix COVID-19 safety plan for reopening here.

