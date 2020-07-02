San Jose's Joey Chestnut Set to Defend July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Title

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without San Jose product Joey "Jaws" Chestnut taking center stage and scarfing down hot dogs at an alarming rate.

Chestnut indeed will be defending his Mustard Belt once again Saturday at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. Only this year, it will be a different scene, as the event implements coronavirus safety measures, according to Major League Eating, the event's governing body.

The contest that usually is held at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island is happening at a private indoor location. It will consist of two 10-minute contests, men's and women's separate, each with only five eaters to allow for physical distancing, the MLE said.

Chestnut, 36, a Vallejo native who lives in San Jose, is a 12-time champion in the Nathan's Famous event and holds the world record with 74 hot dogs and buns consumed in the 10-minute window.

Miki Sudo of Torrington, Connecticut, is the defending women's champ and has six Mustard Belts to her name.

This year, the contest and its competitors will be making extra donations to local food banks and raising awareness of food bank needs, MLE officials said. Essential workers also will be honored during the event.

ESPN will air the contest starting at 9 a.m. Pacific time.