Fourth of July

San Jose's Joey Chestnut Set to Defend July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Title

"Jaws" has 12 Mustard Belts to his name and holds the world record for franks at 74 in 10 minutes

By Stephen Ellison

Joey Chestnut
Getty Images

It wouldn't be the Fourth of July without San Jose product Joey "Jaws" Chestnut taking center stage and scarfing down hot dogs at an alarming rate.

Chestnut indeed will be defending his Mustard Belt once again Saturday at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. Only this year, it will be a different scene, as the event implements coronavirus safety measures, according to Major League Eating, the event's governing body.

The contest that usually is held at Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island is happening at a private indoor location. It will consist of two 10-minute contests, men's and women's separate, each with only five eaters to allow for physical distancing, the MLE said.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Newsom Urges People to Avoid Holiday Gatherings, Reveals Face Covering Campaign

shop with a cop 3 mins ago

Shop With a Cop Foundation Considers Name Change to Reconnect With Community

Chestnut, 36, a Vallejo native who lives in San Jose, is a 12-time champion in the Nathan's Famous event and holds the world record with 74 hot dogs and buns consumed in the 10-minute window.

Miki Sudo of Torrington, Connecticut, is the defending women's champ and has six Mustard Belts to her name.

This year, the contest and its competitors will be making extra donations to local food banks and raising awareness of food bank needs, MLE officials said. Essential workers also will be honored during the event.

ESPN will air the contest starting at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

This article tagged under:

Fourth of JulySan JoseConey IslandJoey Chestnuthot dog eating contest
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us