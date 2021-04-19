San Mateo County Officials to Announce Free College Education for 500 Eligible Students

County officials will announce on Monday a program to send 500 students to college for free.

The announcement will take place via a press conference at 11 a.m. Monday at the Skyline College Building 12, 3300 College Drive, San Bruno.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The free college education is funded by a $2 million grant from the County. David Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, will hold the conference along with students and officials of the San Mateo County Community College District.

The free college education is available for students who enroll in the district's Promise Scholars Program, which offers scholarships and support services to first-time, full-time students.

Mario Guzman, a Promise Scholar Program participant who moved from El Salvador to Pacifica five years ago, will attend the press conference. Guzman attends Skyline College and is interested in digital arts and content creation.

Canepa said in a statement that the free college education can restore hope for youth.

"This is a huge investment in our youth who have struggled mightily during the pandemic with many of them seeing their family members lose jobs, battle food insecurity or miss rent payments," Canepa said.