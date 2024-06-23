San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announces departure of undersheriff

Leadership in the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has undergone a major change, the office announced Friday.

Undersheriff Chris Hsiung is leaving the sheriff's office after less than two years in the role. The undersheriff is second-in-command to Sheriff Christina Corpus.

"After careful consideration, Sheriff Corpus and Undersheriff Chris Hsiung have come to the understanding that it is best for the organization to go in different directions," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Dan Perea is replacing Hsiung as undersheriff, effective July 1.

"Undersheriff Perea is a distinguished and highly respected figure in the law enforcement community and is expected to bring a dynamic and innovative perspective to our team," the sheriff's office said.

Perea served 33 years with the San Francisco Police Department, where he rose to deputy chief.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the reasons for Hsiung's departure.

"I'm excited for this next chapter, where I'll be able to dedicate my time to coaching, mentoring, and especially the work of The Curve, to help advance our profession forward," Hsiung said on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Curve is a non-profit that aims to modernize policing strategy, advance leadership and evolve culture in police departments.