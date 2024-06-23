San Mateo County

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announces departure of undersheriff

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Leadership in the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office has undergone a major change, the office announced Friday.

Undersheriff Chris Hsiung is leaving the sheriff's office after less than two years in the role. The undersheriff is second-in-command to Sheriff Christina Corpus.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"After careful consideration, Sheriff Corpus and Undersheriff Chris Hsiung have come to the understanding that it is best for the organization to go in different directions," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Dan Perea is replacing Hsiung as undersheriff, effective July 1.

"Undersheriff Perea is a distinguished and highly respected figure in the law enforcement community and is expected to bring a dynamic and innovative perspective to our team," the sheriff's office said.

Perea served 33 years with the San Francisco Police Department, where he rose to deputy chief.

The sheriff's office did not provide details on the reasons for Hsiung's departure.

Local

South Bay 2 hours ago

Beloved Bay Area Italian restaurants shutter operations

South San Francisco 6 hours ago

San Mateo County Sheriff's Office hosts fireworks buyback event in South San Francisco

"I'm excited for this next chapter, where I'll be able to dedicate my time to coaching, mentoring, and especially the work of The Curve, to help advance our profession forward," Hsiung said on LinkedIn and Instagram.

The Curve is a non-profit that aims to modernize policing strategy, advance leadership and evolve culture in police departments.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us