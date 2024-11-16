San Mateo county workers vote to ratify 15% wage boost, new paid holiday

The union representing about 2,000 San Mateo county workers will vote on a tentative contract calling for a 15% wage increase, a new paid holiday and increased county contributions to health care premiums.

The proposed three-year contract between the County Board of Supervisors and Service Employees International Union Local 521, announced Friday, covers health care administrators, information technology, assessors, libraries, and call center staff, among others.

The union said members will vote to ratify the tentative agreement starting Monday.

The wage increase is the largest in more than 20 years, the union said, with 14% over three years and an additional 1% increase in the final year, contingent upon an adjustment in the Vehicle License Fee.

The agreement adds Cesar Chavez Day (March 31) as a new paid holiday beginning in March 2025. In addition, the county will increase contributions to health care insurance.