San Mateo County

San Mateo county workers vote to ratify 15% wage boost, new paid holiday

San Mateo county workers will vote to ratify a tentative contract calling for a 15% wage increase, Cesar Chavez day as a new paid holiday and contributions to health care insurance

By Bay City News

The union representing about 2,000 San Mateo county workers will vote on a tentative contract calling for a 15% wage increase, a new paid holiday and increased county contributions to health care premiums.

The proposed three-year contract between the County Board of Supervisors and Service Employees International Union Local 521, announced Friday, covers health care administrators, information technology, assessors, libraries, and call center staff, among others.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The union said members will vote to ratify the tentative agreement starting Monday.

The wage increase is the largest in more than 20 years, the union said, with 14% over three years and an additional 1% increase in the final year, contingent upon an adjustment in the Vehicle License Fee.

The agreement adds Cesar Chavez Day (March 31) as a new paid holiday beginning in March 2025. In addition, the county will increase contributions to health care insurance.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Mateo CountyWages and salaries
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us