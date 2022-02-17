San Mateo

San Mateo Police Investigate Apparent Drowning Near Harbor View Park

By Stephen Ellison

San Mateo PD

San Mateo police are investigating an apparent drowning near the Bay Trail at Harbor View Park early Thursday morning, according to the department.

At about 1:40 a.m., San Mateo officers were dispatched to Harbor View Park on the report of a drowned male, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old San Mateo man who was unresponsive, and they rendered first aid.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. San Mateo police detectives then launched a death investigation.

Any witnesses with information should contact Detective Paul Pak at 650-522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San MateodrowningHarbor View Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us