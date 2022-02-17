San Mateo Police Investigate Apparent Drowning Near Harbor View Park

San Mateo police are investigating an apparent drowning near the Bay Trail at Harbor View Park early Thursday morning, according to the department.

At about 1:40 a.m., San Mateo officers were dispatched to Harbor View Park on the report of a drowned male, police said. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old San Mateo man who was unresponsive, and they rendered first aid.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. San Mateo police detectives then launched a death investigation.

Any witnesses with information should contact Detective Paul Pak at 650-522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling 650-522-7676.