Shooting investigation prompts shelter-in-place order in San Mateo

A shooting investigation prompted a shelter-in-place order for the area of Hillsdale Boulevard and Norfolk Street in San Mateo.

San Mateo police on Thursday evening said a shooting victim was located in San Carlos. Police initially told NBC Bay Area there were two victims.

At this time, we can confirm one shooting victim was located in San Carlos and was transported to a local trauma center for treatment. There are currently no fatalities. This remains an active investigation and details are still emerging. — San Mateo Police Department (@SanMateoPD) June 14, 2024

Meanwhile, aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed police activity in Millbrae. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said it was an isolated incident involving a single vehicle.

"One adult was located in the vehicle with injuries before being transported to a local hospital," the sheriff's office said in a release.

Aerial coverage from SkyRanger also showed police activity in the area of Holly Street and El Camino Real in San Carlos.

San Mateo police said investigators responded to both locations.

"We are aware of potentially related incidents being reported in both Millbrae and San Carlos. Investigators are at all locations working to determine whether all are related," San Mateo police said in a Nixle alert.

No other information was immediately available.

