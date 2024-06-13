Police in San Jose arrest suspect after tense standoff

Police in San Jose shut down part of a neighborhood and were deploying flash-bang devices Thursday morning before they arrested an armed suspect who had been barricaded inside a home.

Officers were serving a search warrant in what they called a "special operation," according to police.

The operation took place in a neighborhood near Capitol Expressway and Senter Road, near Andrew Hill High School, police said. The location was in the 3200 block of Lantern Way, near Singleton Road.

Agents from Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the county District Attorney's Office also were at the scene, police said.

Neighbors thought they heard gunshots, but police said the popping sounds likely were flash-bangs deployed at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Units are currently in the 3200 block of Lantern Way serving a search warrant at a residence for a suspect who is believed to be armed. The suspect has since barricaded and is refusing to come out.



