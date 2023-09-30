San Rafael

San Rafael officer injured after driver hits police car

The driver has since been arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and driving under the influence

By Bay City News

A San Rafael police officer was injured in the early hours of Saturday morning after a driver under the influence crashed into a police car. 

At around 1:30 a.m., the officer was on patrol driving through the intersection at Francisco Boulevard East and Bellam Boulevard in San Rafael when a speeding driver ran the red light and broadsided the police car, according to the police.

The safety equipment in the police car worked to protect the officer, who only sustained minor injuries. The officer was taken to a hospital for additional medical treatment and has since been allowed to go home to recover.

The speeding driver was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail for allegedly driving without a license, driving under the influence and resulting in injury.

