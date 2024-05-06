All inmates cleared out of federal women's prison in Dublin

All inmates at the federal women's prison in Dublin have been relocated following its closure in the wake of a sex abuse scandal involving multiple officials, including the former warden, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

As of May 1, the women were all either transferred to other prisons, released or transferred to "community placement," according to bureau spokesperson Randilee Giamusso.

"Each individual underwent a thorough assessment to determine the best placement for them with a goal to keep everyone as close as possible to their expected release locations," Giamusso said in an email Monday. "We also ensured they had access to their legal representatives once they arrived at their receiving institutions."

The prison was abruptly closed after a wide-ranging sexual abuse scandal came to light.

Former warden Ray Garcia was convicted in 2022 and sentenced to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing three inmates and lying about it, while former chaplain James Highhouse pleaded guilty to charges related to sexually abusing an inmate and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Also, Nakie Nunley was sentenced last month to six years in prison on four counts of sexual abuse of a ward, five counts of abusive sexual contact and one count of making false statements.

Bureau officials didn't say how many women were transferred to other prisons or where those women are now located.

Giamusso said the closure is temporary and that no one will lose their jobs as a result.

"We will be conducting an assessment of the facility and our population needs to determine the next steps. We will provide updates as we have them," she said.