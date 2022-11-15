Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package in Santa Clara

Santa Clara police and the sheriff's office are investigating a report of a suspicious package.

The incident was reported at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday on the 2400 block of Kiefer Road. A business was evacuated while police responded.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office bomb squad also responded to the scene and was still investigating as of 2:55 p.m., police said.

No other information was immediately available.

