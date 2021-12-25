Santa Clara City Officials Offer Safety Warnings After Coyote Sightings

The city of Santa Clara says there have been recent coyote sightings in North Santa Clara at Ulistac Natural Area, along Guadalupe and Calabazas Creek and the city's closed golf course on Tasman.

City officials want the public to understand how to interact and respect area wildlife, as well as remain safe when visiting local parks and open spaces. In its last City Hall News release of 2021, city officials said they want to remind people that coyote attacks on people are very rare. Coyotes are mostly active at night, dawn and dusk but it is not unusual to see them during the day.

They also remind people not to feed coyotes. If someone encounters a coyote, they shouldn't turn their back or run, and should instead yell aggressively and be as big as possible. Face the animal and back away slowly, and keep pets on a six-foot leash and don't bend down to pick anything up.

People can report aggressive coyote behavior to Santa Clara County Vector Control online at Vector.sccgov.org/coyote, by phone at (408) 918-4770, or by email at vectorinfo@sccgov.org.