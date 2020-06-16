Santa Clara County Expands Free Coronavirus Testing

Santa Clara County this week is expanding its coronavirus testing to six pop-up sites that will be free to all residents who wish to be tested.

The sites are located in Cupertino, Los Altos, Palo Alto and San Jose. The goal, the county says, is to identify COVID-19 before a person feels unwell or before they spread it to others.

Testing at the pop-up sites is free and is accessible without an appointment, insurance or a doctor’s note and regardless of immigration status, the county says.

The following are the scheduled locations and times for Tuesday-Saturday:

County of Santa Clara Service Center Auditorium , 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2, San Jose; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 1555 Berger Drive, Building 2, San Jose; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mexican Consulate parking lot , 302 Enzo Drive, San Jose; Friday only, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

, 302 Enzo Drive, San Jose; Friday only, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Overfelt High School gymnasium , 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose; Tuesday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

, 1835 Cunningham Ave., San Jose; Tuesday-Friday, 1-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cupertino Creekside Park , 10455 Miller Ave., Cupertino; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 10455 Miller Ave., Cupertino; Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Los Altos Youth Center , 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos; Tuesday only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

, 1 N. San Antonio Road, Los Altos; Tuesday only, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Palo Alto City Hall lobby, 250 Hamilton Ave., Palo Alto; Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For those who have coronavirus symptoms or who have come into close contact with an infected person, public health officials recommend getting tested by calling a doctor or scheduling an appointment through one of the community based drive-thru sites. Residents can find a testing location near them at sccfreetest.org or by calling 211.

Visit sccfreetest.org for more information or to use an interactive map of the community, pop-up, hospital, and clinic testing sites. Information is also available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Tagalog.