Santa Clara County releases list of people and businesses owed money

Nearly $90,000 owed to 127 people or businesses remains unclaimed and could soon go away, Santa Clara County’s Department of Tax and Collections announced Wednesday.

The department released a list of those owed some amount of the $89,017, advising them to submit a claim online or by mail ahead of a Nov. 11 deadline. After that deadline, the department said it would transfer any remaining money to County funds.

The money comes from “overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, payment to victims who cannot be located, victims who refused the monies, or are out of business and a variety of other reasons,” according to the department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All those funds have now been in the County’s general collections fund for over three years.

The list of those owed money, along with the instructions for submitting a claim can be found on the department’s website.