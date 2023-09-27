Santa Clara County

Santa Clara County releases list of people and businesses owed money

The county's Department of Tax and Collections asked those on the list to submit a claim prior to a Nov. 11 deadline

By NBC Bay Area staff

Nearly $90,000 owed to 127 people or businesses remains unclaimed and could soon go away, Santa Clara County’s Department of Tax and Collections announced Wednesday.

The department released a list of those owed some amount of the $89,017, advising them to submit a claim online or by mail ahead of a Nov. 11 deadline. After that deadline, the department said it would transfer any remaining money to County funds. 

Santa Clara County Sep 14

Study details immigrants' contributions to South Bay economy

Santa Clara County Sep 11

South Bay leaders to decide how to spend millions to fight fentanyl

The money comes from “overpayments, duplicate payments, adjustment of charges, payment to victims who cannot be located, victims who refused the monies, or are out of business and a variety of other reasons,” according to the department. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

All those funds have now been in the County’s general collections fund for over three years.

The list of those owed money, along with the instructions for submitting a claim can be found on the department’s website.

This article tagged under:

Santa Clara County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us