Santa Clara County Superior Court warns public of jury scam

Authorities in Santa Clara County are warning the public about a recent jury-related scam that is happening across the country.

According to the Santa Clara County Superior Court, scammers are "adopting sophisticated tactics, presenting themselves as representatives of government agencies and using manipulated images of official locations to deceive unsuspecting individuals."

They added that the scammers often employ persuasive techniques as they claim to be court officials or law enforcement officers. Officials said the individuals also use fake badge numbers and utilize photoshopped images to create an illusion of authenticity.

"One unfortunate consequence of these tactics is that individuals may genuinely believe they have missed a court appearance and owe money as a result," the Santa Clara County Superior Court said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Superior Court is urging the public to "exercise extreme caution and vigilance" when receiving unsolicited calls or messages related to the scam. They are also asking the public to do the following steps to avoid falling victim to the scam:

Verification of Identity: Do not provide any personal or financial information to individuals claiming to be court officials or law enforcement officers over the phone. Official court personnel will never request sensitive information in this manner.

Immediate Action: If you receive any communication requesting personal information, contact the fraud unit of your local police department immediately. Additionally, reach out to the jury office of your local court to report the incident and seek guidance.

Official Contact: While official court personnel may contact you by telephone, they will never ask for personal information. If in doubt, hang up and independently verify the legitimacy of the call by contacting the court directly.

If anyone received any communication from someone requesting their personal information, they are being asked to contact the fraud unit of their local police department immediately and to the County of Santa Clara’s jury office.