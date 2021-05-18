Santa Clara Returns to Campus After Capturing Women's Soccer National Title

Fresh off their victory in the NCAA women's soccer national title game, the Santa Clara Broncos received a hero's welcome Tuesday afternoon as they returned to campus.

Supporters of the Broncos cheered, shot confetti into the air and waved pom-poms as the players, proudly hoisting the national championship trophy over their heads, walked back onto campus.

The 11th-seeded Broncos upset the top-seeded Florida State Seminoles in a penalty shootout Monday night to capture the program's second national championship.

Florida State found the back of the net first in the 63rd minute, but Santa Clara's Kelsey Turnbow leveled the score in the 84th. After two scoreless overtime periods, Santa Clara prevailed in penalties, 4-1.

"This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. It feels so surreal," Turnbow said after the match. "We’ve been through so many challenges, with this COVID bubble, this past year. And so the hard work, sweat, tears, and determination that our team has put in is finally paying off, and it feels so great to be a champion."

The Broncos were making their first trip to the title game since 2004. They won the championship in 2001 with a 1-0 victory over North Carolina.

