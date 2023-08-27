Santa Clara to decide whether to proclaim Beyoncé honorary mayor, give key to the city

The South Bay is getting an economic boost with music megastar Beyoncé coming to town this week.

Queen Bey’s “Renaissance World Tour” is making a one-night stop at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Wednesday night.

The show is expected to be packed with members of Beyoncé's BeyHive, along with several hotels near the stadium.

On Tuesday, the city of Santa Clara is expected to decide whether to proclaim Beyoncé an honorary mayor of the city on the day of her visit and give her the key to the city.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This won’t be the first time as the city recently renamed itself “Swiftie Clara” during superstar Taylor Swift's two-night sold out tour stop at Levi’s last month. Swift was also named an honorary mayor in Santa Clara during that stop.

After Swift’s Bay Area shows, several businesses in the South Bay said their sales went up by 50 to 75%.

After Wednesday's show in Santa Clara, Beyoncé will head to Southern California for three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.