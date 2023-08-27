Beyoncé

Bay Area public transit agencies prepare for Beyoncé concertgoers

By Bay City News

In preparation for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stopping by Santa Clara, public transportation agencies are scheduling extra service for concertgoers.

On Aug. 30th, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will add 30% more capacity on its light rail service to and from the Levi's Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m. Extra buses will also be standing by in case the light rails reach capacity.

VTA said it will also run light rails after the concert until "all passengers" have been cleared out of the Great America light rail station.

Passengers who plan to take VTA to BART should take VTA's orange line to the Milpitas Transit Center before 11:15 p.m.

BART will run two limited stop trains from Milpitas at 12:30 a.m. for the Bay Fair, MacArthur, Pleasant Hill, and El Cerrito del Norte stations.

Caltrain in Mountain View will also operate up to 75 minutes after the concert ends.

"BART, Caltrain and VTA staff will be in communication to ensure riders are not left stranded," reads a press release from VTA.

