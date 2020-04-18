Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter Hosting Free Pet Food Pantry

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter will host a Pet Food Pantry where animal owners can get free pet food on April 21 and April 28.

From 10 a.m. to noon both days, the shelter will be distributing free pet food at 2260 Seventh Ave. in Santa Cruz.

Donations of unopened pet food can also be dropped off at 1001 Rodriguez St.

"The shelter team understands that COVID-19 had led to unprecedented circumstances for many community members. Unemployment, food and housing insecurity are just a few hardships that pet owners may be struggling with," the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said in a news release. "The shelter has always been a resource that serves the most vulnerable animals and people in our community and our team is here to help."