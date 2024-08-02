Series of small brush fires in Santa Cruz Mountains under investigation

There is growing concern in the Santa Cruz Mountains about a potential arsonist on the loose.

Fire agencies said they are investigating the possibility after a number of small brush fires broke out all close to each other and in unlikely places.

Between July 15 and July 26, firefighters responded to four small fires all just south of the Lexington Reservoir. All four fires were also within a few miles of each other.

Investigators said the fires are suspicious.

Cal Fire, county fire, and the sheriff's department are working together to figure out a cause.

Residents during a community meeting said they were reassured to hear there will likely be increased deputy patrols in the area.