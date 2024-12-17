'Shocking and hectic': Scotts Valley residents still buzzing after rare tornado

Things were finally starting to get back to normal in Scotts Valley Monday, two days after a tornado struck the Santa Cruz Mountains community, flipping cars and sending people to the hospital.

“It’s been shocking and hectic here in Scotts Valley," City Manager Mali LaGoe said. "No one expects a tornado to come through a mountain town."

LaGoe said she’s thankful no one was killed, adding that her community was lucky on Saturday.

“The fact that it followed right through Mt. Hermon Road at a busy holiday shopping time, I think we all just feel fortunate that it didn’t hit one of the shopping centers where there were so many customers and people working,” LaGoe said.

A woman was rushed to Valley Medical Center after her car was flipped over by the tornado, her husband said. She was treated and is now recovering at home.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Manny Garcia’s truck was also flipped over on Mt. Hermon Road, but he is doing well.

“I think we just all have to be prepared for anything," LaGoe said. "In this time of climate change and extreme weather events, we just have to be ready."

Scotts Valley Middle School opened Monday morning despite a huge tree crashing down on the campus during the weekend storm, and debris still littered parts of Mt. Hermon Road as crews worked to repair the street lights.

Meanwhile, residents said they still can’t believe what happened.

“I thought a tornado in California, I couldn’t believe it,” Colleen Carlton of Boulder Creek said.

The mayor said he’s not sure warning sirens are in the future for Scotts Valley. But city leaders said they'd like some sort of warning so they can better protect their citizens.