SCU Complex Fires: 20 Fires in 5 Counties Prompt Evacuation Orders

A collection of approximately 20 different fires expanding to five counties, including three in the Bay Area, have consumed a total of 35,000 acres and is 4% contained, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

Flames considered part of the SCU Lightning Complex Fires are located in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, Cal Fire said.

The first of the fires was reported Sunday in the East Bay followed by the South Bay then the Central Valley.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas:

Alameda County:

Welch Creek Road

Contra Costa County:

Marsh Creek Road round valley to Morgan Territory

All of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek mobile home park

Stanislaus County

Frank Rains Park to Mines Road

Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road

Evacuation warnings are in place for the following areas:

Alameda County:

Kilkare Road

Mill Creek Road

