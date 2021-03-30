Search Continues for Former Cal Student 6 Months After She Went Missing in SF

It's been six months since former UC Berkeley student Sydney West seemingly vanished in San Francisco, and her family has increased a reward for her return to $25,000 as authorities continue to search for her.

Local and federal authorities, along with family members of the North Carolina woman continued their search for the missing 19-year-old, who was last seen on the Golden Gate Bridge at about 6:45 a.m. Sept. 30.

Previous reports indicated West was last seen near Crissy Field in San Francisco on Sept. 29, according to the Orange County (N.C.) Sheriff's Office. That was the last day she had contact with her family.

Her phone, social media and bank accounts have not been used since her disappearance.

West, who grew up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and in Pleasanton, until recently was a student at UC Berkeley and was living in San Francisco with friends, officials said. She is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and light brown hair.

She is known to go by "Syd" and may be wearing eyeglasses.

"We are asking anyone who has any information about our daughter Sydney to please contact the investigators," West's parents said in a statement. "We are anxious to have our daughter found safe and brought home."

The family also launched a new website, www.findsydneywest.org and www.findsydneywest.com that has up to date information on the search, with photos, fliers and contact information for those who may have seen something the early morning of Sept. 30, 2020.

San Francisco authorities have entered West into the FBI's database as a missing person, and SFPD transferred her case to the Missing Persons Section of the Special Victim’s Unit.

Anyone who has tips or knows the whereabouts of West should contact Sgt. Michael Horan at 415-553-1028. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in North Carolina who may have had recent contact with West to call Investigator Ashley Woodlief at 919-245-2909.

The family also has hired private investigator Scott Dudek, who can be contacted by text or call at 925-705-8328.