Alexis Gabe

Search for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe Continues in Brentwood

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was another weekend, another large search effort in the East Bay for Alexis Gabe, as the search was focused on the town of Brentwood Saturday.

Volunteers combed through tall grass, looking for any clue connected to Gabe's disappearance.

The 23-year-old Oakley woman was last seen Jan. 26 at her ex-boyfriend's house.

The next day, Gabe's car was found abandoned in Antioch.

Searchers are now making more use of technology, thanks to training from members of the Klass Kids Foundation.

“We use technology for taking pictures when there’s anything to take pictures of. We also use a GPS tracker on searchers phones, as well as a radio app,” said Kara Dorsey, a search volunteer.

Volunteers and police have yet to find any credible lead in the case.

