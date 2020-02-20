Search for Missing Palo Alto Couple Now a Recovery Mission: Sheriff

The search for a Palo Alto couple missing for nearly a week in the Inverness area of Marin County has now turned into a recovery mission, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Carol Kiparsky, 77, and her husband Ian Irwin, 72, were last seen Friday at a vacation rental on Via De La Vista in Inverness/Seahaven. Officials believe the pair may have gone hiking in the Inverness area.

The couple was supposed to check out Saturday morning, but all of their belongings were left at the property, according to the sheriff's office.

The pair missed an appointment on Sunday and family plans on Monday.

Our @MarinSAR team is currently looking for the pictured individuals in Inverness. If you have any information about there whereabouts, please contact us at (415)479-2311. Possibly hiking in the Inverness area. pic.twitter.com/5Rp4anMEKt — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) February 17, 2020

Kiparsky is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. Irwin is 6-foot-1, weighs about 175 pounds and has blue eyes. He is balding but has some gray hair. Deputies do not know what clothing they may be wearing.

Detectives have been combing through electronics and financial records hoping to unearth any clues.

Anyone who may know where Kiparsky and Irwin are is asked to call the Marin County Sheriff's Office at 415-479-2311.