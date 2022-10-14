San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker

An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police.

The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.

A judge earlier in the day issued an arrest warrant for Hobbs, who faces charges of felony false imprisonment, six counts of battery, two counts of assault, four counts of public nuisance, and three counts of sexual battery.

NBC Bay Area recently spoke to one of the alleged victims in the case, who said a man came up behind her and started touching her. The man started to follow her, so she ran away.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is promising to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law. The DA is also pushing to keep Hobbs in jail ahead of a trial and calls him a public safety risk.

Police said the Hobbs case is an open and active investigation. Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim or have information about the investigation may contact the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with "SFPD." Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Thank you to @SFPD for their determination and hard work on this case. I also want to thank the public and the brave women who spoke out and filed police reports. Our @SFDAOffice will take the baton from here to ensure the Mr. Hobbs is held accountable for his multiple offenses. https://t.co/j5e5Bsrpsm — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) October 15, 2022