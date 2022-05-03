National Small Business Week

SF Card Game Company Manages to Grow Despite Pandemic, Supply Chain Issues

Many small businesses still are trying to bounce back from the pandemic, and for one San Francisco company, that has meant getting creative with its operations.

ASM Games, an online-based company that sells card games, has used ad space on Amazon, Google and Facebook to keep bringing in customers. CEO Alfred Mai says thanks to the increase in people staying home, it found itself starting to grow during the pandemic.

But then it ran into another problem: supply chain issues.

Laura Garcia has the full story in the video above.

