SF Mayor London Breed Tests Positive for COVID-19, Isolating at Home

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from her office Wednesday.

Breed, who is vaccinated and boosted is feeling well and will work from home in accordinance with all isolation and quarantine protocols, the statement said.

Breed was at the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Monday. She won't be attending public events during her period of isolation, her office said.

For more information on the San Francisco Department of Public Health's protocols, visit the website.