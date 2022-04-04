SF Police Search for Suspects in Shooting That Left 2 Dead, 2 Injured Near Playground

San Francisco police on Monday were still searching for the suspects in a double-fatal shooting that also wounded two others near a playground in the city's Outer Mission neighborhood.

At about 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about gunfire near the 600 block of Brunswick Avenue, near Alice Chalmers Playground, where they found all four victims, according to San Francisco Police Department officials.

The victims were taken to a hospital, where two of them later died, police said.

The other two victims were expected to survive. Three of the victims are listed as 21 years old and one as 23.

No arrests had been announced by SFPD as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.