pride parade

SF Pride Board to Review Ban on Google, Alameda County Sheriff

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Bay Area

The SF Pride board of directors is set to meet Wednesday night, and one of the major issues is a previous vote to ban Google and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office from participating in the annual parade.

The SF Pride president says it was a non-binding vote.

Last month, a portion of the SF Pride membership held a vote to ban search giant Google and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office from the June parade, and the issue passed. The contention was that the two entities don’t live up to the spirit of Pride.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Evacuated Americans From China Arrive at Travis AFB in Fairfield

Fremont 1 hour ago

Police Investigating Freeway Shooting in Fremont

SF Pride board President Carolyn Wysinger said the vote was not legally binding.

"Our legal team has reviewed last week’s vote by a small group of Pride’s 326 members and determined this measure is not binding," Wysinger said in a statement. "As such, there is no ban in place at this time. This small group is not representative of the larger Pride community."

The SF Pride board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pride office in San Francisco.

This article tagged under:

pride paradeGoogleAlameda County Sheriff's OfficeLGBTQsf pride
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us