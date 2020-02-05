SF Pride Board to Review Ban on Google, Alameda County Sheriff

The SF Pride board of directors is set to meet Wednesday night, and one of the major issues is a previous vote to ban Google and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office from participating in the annual parade.

The SF Pride president says it was a non-binding vote.

Last month, a portion of the SF Pride membership held a vote to ban search giant Google and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office from the June parade, and the issue passed. The contention was that the two entities don’t live up to the spirit of Pride.

SF Pride board President Carolyn Wysinger said the vote was not legally binding.

"Our legal team has reviewed last week’s vote by a small group of Pride’s 326 members and determined this measure is not binding," Wysinger said in a statement. "As such, there is no ban in place at this time. This small group is not representative of the larger Pride community."

The SF Pride board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pride office in San Francisco.