SFO Restaurant Workers Strike Enters Second Day

Restaurant workers at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday were back on the picket lines for day two of an open-ended strike, keeping many airport food outlets closed.

About 1,000 workers with Unite Here Local 2 walked off the job Monday, saying they haven't seen a raise in three years, and under their current wages, many are forced to work second jobs. They're seeking higher wages as well as better health care and retirement benefits.

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to investigate working conditions at the airport. The board has requested workers, employers and airport officials to testify.

The strike includes cashiers, baristas, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, servers and lounge attendants with 30 employers at 84 outlets at SFO, according to the union. The employers are bargaining as a collective.

Workers have compared their wages to the price of menu items, saying their hourly wage often is less than the price of a meal at SFO. They have urged travelers to boycott the airport's food and beverage outlets.

Airport food service workers authorized the strike by a 99.7% vote in August, officials said. Marriott hotel workers with the same union won raises and better health care benefits after a two-month strike in 2018, the union said.

The full statement released by SFO on Monday:

"The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) advises travelers that a labor action by airport food workers is impacting staffing restaurants and lounges. Some food and beverage outlets are closed, while others remain open with limited hours and offerings.

"Staffing at newsstands is not currently affected, and these outlets will continue to offer grab-and-go food and beverages. Full-service meal availability may be limited. SFO apologizes for any inconvenience this causes.

"SFO will provide updates on the status of airport restaurants at flySFO.com and social media channels."